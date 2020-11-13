The chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Lagos State, Alhaji Mustapha Moshood Adekunle, has condoled with the family of Alhaji Balarabe Musa, who, until his death this week, was the chairman of PRP’s board of trustees. In a statement, Alhaji Mustapha lamented that Nigeria has lost an irreplaceable democratic icon.

He recalled that, since First Republic, until his death, Alhaji Balarabe always stood for the truth and on the side of the common man.

While praying to Almighty Allah to grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss, the PRP boss call on the political class to build the Nigeria of Balarabe’s dreams. He said that was the only way to ensure that his legacy will engraved in the sands of time.