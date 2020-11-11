Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Chairman of People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Professor Sule Bello, has urged present crops of politicians to emulate the political ideology of late Balarabe Musa.

Professor Bello who was among sympathisers at Musa’s house on Wednesday told Journalists in an interview that the former governor of Kaduna State lived a committed and dedicated life for the progress of the country.

The PRP leader said, ” You cannot associate Balarabe Musa with tribalism. The present crops of politicians will do the country better if they can copy his style of political life.

“He demonstrated honesty, commitment. He was somebody you can hold in high esteem.

“All those concerned about the political progress of the country will do better if they take after his commitment to make Nigeria a better place.”