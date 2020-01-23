Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Kebbi has commended the administration of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for the security, “peaceful co-existence and relative peace in the state.”

The Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Alkali Galadima, who stated this on Thursday during the party’s maiden press briefing in Birnin Kebbi, said the state government must empower the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) to collaborate efforts of security agencies to sustain the peace in the state.

He said: “We in the PRP commend the administration under Governor Bagudu and other stakeholders, particularly the traditional institution, for the relative peaceful co-existence and the relative peace in the state.

“Indeed, Kebbi has been rated as one of the most peaceful states in the country in view of its lowest crime rate. While other States record various crimes, ranging from bandit activities and kidnapping, among others; the state remains peaceful with the help of Almighty Allah and strategies put in place by the government.”

The PRP Chairman noted that the peace accord agreed upon by criminals the neighbouring states is now being threatened following the resumption of criminal activities by the suspected bandits in Zamfara State.

According to him, “the invasion of communities living along the border with Zamfara in the state by the criminals has become a serious cause for concern.

“Government must revisit its strategies by providing adequate logistics and funding to security personnel, in addition to partnering with communities to empower the vigilante to complement the efforts of security personnel,” he said.

The Chairman advocated for the sincerity of purpose in fighting the criminals and judicious use of the funds set aside for fighting the criminal activities in the state.

Galadima added that there is an urgent need to deploy adequate security personnel in various communities to avert any barrier that could be inimical to the development of rural areas.