From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Edo State chapter, yesterday, urged the Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki not to toe the line of the typical Nigerian politicians but be focused and allows even distributions of dividends of democracy to the citizens of the state.

This was contained in a 10-point communique issued and signed by the state chairman of the party, Greg Igbinomwanhia and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

According to him”We in PRP appreciate that the Governor is not a traditional Nigerian politician but a financial technocrat.

“We however advise him not to allow the influence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) politicians around him to overwhelm him but be determined to deliver the actual gains of democracy to the people.

“We are aware that the lure of office and the attraction of partisan interest may sway the governor to be tempted to act like a typical Nigeria politician, we urge him to resist this and be focused so that the ‘talakawas’ will not continue to suffer at the end”

Mr. Igbinomwanhia, while speaking on the state of the health sector, said the governor should declare a state of emergency in it and that it is not enough to erect a high standard modern hospital where only the rich can afford but should also consider the poor masses and make healthcare services accessable to them.

“We can recall that when the governor came on board he promised to use all primary health centers as pilot program and that the governor should not forget this especially as we have not seen much progress in this direction.

” The governor should make sure that every citizen in Edo state has access to quality and affordable health care in the state which for now seems to be scarce.

“We want to particularly draw the governor’s attention to the pathetic condition at the specialist hospital in Benin.

“The specialist hospital has one stretcher, the roof is leaking, no mattress, there is poor sanitation around the environment, there is high cost of drugs, there is poor attitude to work by of nurses and doctors, in fact the situation is quite terrible.

“People who go there mildly ill leave there seriously sick”, he alleged

He urged members of the state exco of the party to engage on aggressive membership drive across the 18 local government areas of the state just as he encouraged all Edo people to embrace the party and do away with APC and PDP, saying that they have caused untold hardship in the lives of Nigerians.