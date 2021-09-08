As the people of Anambra continue to look forward to the governorship election, a Chieftain of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) and former governorship candidate of the party in 2017 election, Steve Obiora Nwosu has said that PRP will usher in a new dawn needed in governing the state if elected to occupy the seat of power in Agu Awka.

He said apart from PRP which is fielding a youthful candidate for the election, other political parties are made up of failed politicians and stakeholders that have consistently failed to make any meaningful impact in Anambra, calling on them to hide their face in shame as failure is written all over their faces.

He noted that they have been recycling themselves in the corridor of power with nothing to show for the development of the state.

He called on the electorate to take the advantage of the November 6 election to facilitate a new dawn of governance in Anambra by voting PRP as he assured that the PRP as a pro-masses party will bring about the desired development on roads construction, agriculture, job creation and rural development among other things needed to move Anambra forward.

