Coach Isiaka Attanda of Adorable Angels handball team of Kwara, smarting from handing Edo Dynamos their first defeat in the female category of the ongoing 2020 Prudent Energy Handball in Abuja, says their target is to lift the trophy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Edo Dynamos recorded their first defeat against Adorable Angels 34-43 in their match at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Thursday in Abuja.

NAN reports that both team had displayed good skills in the game which alerted the attention of all participating players and coaches.

Adorable Angels had also lost only one out of eight matches since the beginning of the league.

The Adorable Angels’ coach said in his post match reaction that this was their first time in the league but that they were determined to win the trophy.

An excited Atanda said he was very happy that his team defeated the Edo girls, one of the strongest sides in the competition.

“I’ m so happy that we won this game because this our first appearance in the Prudent Handball League and with the help of God, we are going to lift up the trophy.

“I have patiently watched two of their matches against Lagos Seasider Babes and Plateau Peacocks, and I discovered that they always reserved their energy and deploys it toward the end of their games.

“This is what I used against them; also we are very fast in our game, so, we did not allow them to give us a wide gap in points and this is how we overcame them,” he said

The coach assured their fans that his girls would surely win their last match against Plateau Peacock on Friday.

“Friday’s match is nothing to talk about because I know that my girls will show their supremacy by winning their last match,” the coach said.

In the other female matches, Imo Grasshoppers defeated Desert Queens of Katsina 23-17. In the male category, Plateau Vipers lost to Safety Shooters 23-30, D:Defenders lost to Kano Pillars 14-22. Delta Force lost to Rima Strikers 24-31, while Niger United defeated Kada Stars 28-22 to record their third win.

NAN reports that a total of 12 teams are participating in the male category, while 10 teams are featuring in the female category in the league which ends on Saturday. (NAN)