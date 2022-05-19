All is now set as the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 Phase 1 commences this week in Abuja.

The top tier Handball Premier League will commence with phase one from May 22 to June 3, 2022 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja with teams and officials already in the Federal Capital Territory to prepare for its commencement.

Twenty two teams – 12 teams for the male category and 10 teams for the male category respectively – will contest against each other to ensure they are in good standing in this phase and give them a fighting chance ahead of the second phase in Lagos.

Kano Pillars and Safety Babes, the defending champions in the Male and Female Categories, will want to be the first team in the history of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League to retain their titles and they are already talking tough.

The promoted teams from the National Division One Handball League 2021 edition in Benin City, Edo State are Rima Queens of Sokoto and Benue Queens for the female category while Owena Kings makes a return to the top tier league alongside Benue Buffaloes in the Male Category.

They take over from Plateau Vipers, COAS Shooters (Male Category) and Bayelsa Queens, Confluence Queens (Female Category) who were relegated at the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2021.

Meanwhile, the Handball Federation of Nigeria will hold a series of seminars and training sessions for officials, head coaches of the 22 teams, invited referees and match delegates in the course of the first phase of the league.