Lagos teams Seasider Boys and Tojemarine Academy were soundly beaten on day 8 of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 phase 2 in Lagos, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

A late surge for Seasider Boys wasn’t enough as they lost to Confluence Stars 29-27 Tojemarine Academy fell to superior handballing power Niger United as they lost 23-17 in the male category. Other matches in the male category saw De Defenders defeat Benue Buffaloes 23-19 while defending champion Kano Pillars ruthlessly defeated Owena Kings 30-14 to remain on top of the league table.

Meanwhile, Rima Strikers met a different and supercharged Police Machine and struggled to beat them 26-25.

In the Women’s Category, Bendel Dynamos lost to former champion Plateau Peacocks 24-21 while Defender Babes defeated Benue Queens 28-26.

Defending champion Safety Babes defeated Imo Grasshoppers 32-25.