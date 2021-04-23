The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2021 will no longer be in phases but will hold on consolidated basis in October 2021 according to the new revised calendar of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN)

In the revised calendar released by the Handball Federation of Nigeria, the top tier premier handball league which was hitherto played in phases with the first phase slated to hold in Abuja this May, will now hold in the Nation’s Capital (Abuja) later in the year in October in one consolidated event wherein the teams will play round robin games amongst themselves and the league winners as well as the relegated teams will be decided.

The decision to play in one phased competition as it was played last year, according to the HFN President Mr. Sam Ocheho, was made after due consultation with stakeholders who didn’t think playing through the Ramadan period was ideal.