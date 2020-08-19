Prudential Zenith Life Insurance has donated $100,000 (N38 million) to Slum2school Africa, to help cushion the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on education in disadvantaged communities across Nigeria.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Ltd, Mr Chuks Igumbor, made this known in a statement in Lagos yesterday.

Igumbor, while presenting the cheque to the volunteer-driven developmental organisation, said that the donation was from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund of Prudence Foundation, the community arm of Prudential Plc in Asia and Africa.

“The coronavirus pandemic has impacted all aspects of our lives including the education sector, with a steep widening of education inequality.

“As children and youths from underprivileged communities are unable to access the learning materials that students from affluent backgrounds are able to access.

“The strategic partnership between Prudential Zenith Life and Slum2School, therefore, aims to bridge this gap and engage learners from Nursery to Senior Secondary School across 20 slums and communities in Lagos State.

“The $100,000 donation will be used to procure 300 tablets with internet connections; 34 laptops for Slum2School facilitators; 34 whiteboards, markers and board eraser sets; state-of-the-art learning studio for 50-90 pupils per session; stationery for students, as well as learning programmes and software,” he said.