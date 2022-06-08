By Chinenye Anuforo

Indigenous technology solutions provider, Prunedge, has been announced as double award winner at the recently concluded Beacon of ICT awards.

Prunedge claimed the biggest prize of the night as it was named Software Company of the Year. The Lagos-based startup also won the award for ICT Services Implementation & Support Company, as it capped an impressive showing at the event.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Beacon of ICT (BoICT) Awards is Nigeria’s topmost technology/ICT awards and lecture event held yearly to appraise the Nigerian Information and Communication Technology space, as well as reward outstanding contributions to the growth of the sector.

The awards is in recognition of Prunedge’s immense contributions to the development of the ICT sector.

Prunedge’s CEO, Joel Ogunsola, also made the honorable list of 2022 winners as he was named the ICT Entrepreneur of the Year.

Joel, who has a strong passion for sustainable development, is focused on helping emerging underserved communities have access to technology.

By founding Prunedge – an enterprise technology solutions company focused on delivering software, data and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, blockchain, mixed reallity and IoT solutions for enterprise organizations across Africa.

Prunedge is renowned for innovating and creating affordable technological solutions that solve day-to-day human problems by increasing the efficiency of systems and processes within the social, commercial and public sector space.

With the extensive technical knowledge and subject expertise of his team at Prunedge, he has assisted in the development of future-proof solutions to aid businesses in achieving their strategic objectives.

Lanre Akomolafe, Prunedge’s Chief Product and Innovation Officer said ‘Prunedge’s recognition is largely attributable to the team’s persistence, dedication and hard work.

“Our work is based on real-world experience, lessons learned, and best practices in the industry empowered by key players in the technological space. Prunedge strives to set the benchmark for developing solutions to the world’s biggest problems.

“Regardless of the nature of the problem or the area of concentration, our solutions are evaluated based on their impact, sustainability, and effectiveness. These awards are also a reflection of our clients’ support and trust, urging us to continue with our strong service–oriented culture around our solutions and services.”

“Prunedger’s are excellent, mission-driven professionals with an innate mission to do meaningful work and utilize technology to make a difference in the world.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .