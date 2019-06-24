Moses Akaigwe

PAN Nigeria Limited last week played host to a team of top PSA officials the auto maker’s Head Office, on PAN Drive, Kakuri Industrial area, Kaduna. The visitors were led by Senior Vice President Operations in charge of Middle East and Africa, Christian Chappelle.

The visit came on the heels of the assumption of office of the new Managing Director/CEO of PAN Nigeria Limited, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, who took over a fortnight ago from the former MD, Ibrahim Boyi. The PSA team was in Kaduna to discuss mutual business interest and review their technical partnership with PAN.

Following what a PAN Nigeria management source described as a brief, but very cordial interaction which led to fruitful resolutions, the guests concluded their visit with a tour of the expansive Peugeot plant.

The Technical Coordinator DMOA PSA, Plant performance and Evaluation, Nouredinne El Ftouhi, described the PAN plant as huge and brilliant investment, and commended the PAN management for keeping it in excellent shape.