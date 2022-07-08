From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SmartCash Payment Service Bank (PSB), Muyiwa Ebitanmi, has said that SmartCash will bridge the banking gap and ensure wider financial inclusion among Nigerians.

Speaking to reporters during the activation of SmartCash PBS in Abuja on Thursday, Ebitanmi explained that it will provide more affordable and convenient banking services for everyone in the country.

He disclosed that retail touch points are being set up across the country to ensure quick and easy access to the services.

The MD further assured that the company has put in place a robust technical mechanism to protect and secure customers’ transactions.

According to him, “Your phone is your bank. As long as you have a phone, you are eligible to have a relationship with SmartCash; Building a banking relationship with SmartCash is very easy, it is very secure and it is very simple.

“The key essence of SmartCash PSB is to come and bridge the financial gap in Nigeria. As you know, we have a lot of people in rural areas who are probably far from the cities and are reasonably excluded today.

“SmartCash service bank is highly secured, it is very safe, we operate business thinking about our customers. The safety of our customers is the first for us, it is the most important element in everything you do and so because of that, we continue to do business in a way that will safeguard the funds of the customers that place money with us.

“We are in Wuse Market Abuja, just to sensitize people about SmartCash PSB. And we are trying to connect with every person on the street to let them know that SmartCash is the bank that is made for them”, he stated.

The official launching of SmartCash PSB was held on Thursday last week at Eko Hotel Lagos with Nigeria Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and other key stakeholders in attendance.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had in April this year granted approval to SmartCash, an Airtel subsidiary to join other telco-operated PSBs in the country.

