From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the approval of promotion of two deputy inspectors general of police (IGP), seven Assistant inspectors general of police (AIGs) and 17 commissioners of police.

The approval, according to the head of press and public relations, Ikechukwu Ani, was given at a plenary meeting of the commission last Friday in Abuja.

The newly promoted DIGs are Ogbonnaya Amadi and Zama Bala Senchi while former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, Abraham Egong Ayim; Okunlola Kola Kamaldeen; Andrew Amieengheme; Akeera Mohammed Younous; Celestine Amechi Elumelu; Ngozi Vivian Onadeko and Danladi Bitrus Lalas, were promoted AIGs.

Ani also said the commission approved the promotion of 23 deputy commissioners to the next rank of commissioners of police; 31 assistant commissioners to deputy commissioners of police and 63 chief superintendents of police promoted to assistant commissioners of police.

