Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the promotion of 623 officers comprising 40 commissioners of police, 98 deputy commissioners of police, 150 assistant commissioners of police and 335 chief superintendents of police.

PSC press and public relations officer, Ikechukwu Ani, who made this known in a statement, said the promotions was based on seniority, merit, availability of vacancies and clean record of service of the promoted officers.

Ani, in the statement, said: “The PSC has approved the promotion of 623 senior police officers to their next ranks. Forty deputy commissioners of police were elevated to commissioners of police, 98 assistant commissioners were promoted to deputy commissioners while150 chief superintendents were promoted assistant commissioners. Three Hundred and thirty five superintendents also had their promotions approved to the next rank of chief superintendents.

“The promotions were strictly based on seniority, merit, availability of vacancies and clean record of service.

“The promotions were one of the highpoints of the 7th plenary meeting of the commission held in Abuja between Friday, December 20 and Saturday December 21, 2019 and presided over by the commission chairman, Musiliu Smith, retired Inspector-General of Police.