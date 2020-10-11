Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission(PSC), has commended the conduct of policemen deployed on electoral duties at the just concluded governorships election in Ondo State.

The commission in a statement said policemen performed above average in all the 12 local government Areas visited by its team of monitors.

Head, Press and Public Relations Ikechukwu Ani, who made this known, said the commission received 51 telephone calls from its advertised dedicated lines with complaints basically on attempts to induce voters.

Ani in the statement said: “The Police Service Commission says the conduct of Police men on electoral duties at the Governorship election in Ondo State was above average.

The Commission’s team visited 12 local government Areas in the three Senatorial districts of the state, covering 77 polling units.

There was reasonable distribution of Police men at the various polling units ranging from three to about 12 depending on the size of the Unit.

The Police men were complemented in virtually all the polling units by men of the Department of State Security, (DSS,) Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSDC), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the joint task force of Mobile Police men and the Military that manned major highways and junctions in the state.