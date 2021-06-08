From Fred Itua, Abuja

Michael Okpara Foundation has conferred a prestigious leadership award, tagged: “Dr. Michael Okpara Prize for Leadership” on Emmanuel Ibe, director, Department of Police Investigation at the Police Service Commission.

The award ceremony which was held at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, also had other key stakeholders who won the award in attendance. The event also marked the centenary celebration of the Foundation.

Ibe, an expert in corporate strategy, public policy and project management, said the award will spur him to do more for his people, the South East and the country in general.

He said he is a firm believer in a just and equitable Nigeria, where all citizens are equal, irrespective of tribe or religion. According to him, Nigeria needs credible leaders like Michael Okpara who will make good things happen for the people.

Ibe, who served as director in charge of Administration and Human Resources Management, said the unnecessary tension in the country was uncalled for, insisting that the situation could be addressed if the right things were put in place.