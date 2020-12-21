By Christopher Oji

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed four senior police officers over cases of serious misconduct and acts unbecoming of public officers.

One of the officers, a deputy superintendent of police, was fired for extorting the driver of a car loaded with 300,000 live cartridges smuggled from Republic Benin. The commission also reduced the rank two other officers while also handing punishments of severe reprimand and reprimand to four others (two each).

A statement by PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said: “The commission took these decisions at its 10th plenary meeting presided over by commission chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector -General of Police, and which came to an end on Friday, December 18.

“A chief superintendent of police was dismissed for discreditable conduct, dishonesty and act unbecoming of a public officer while a superintendent of police was also dismissed for conspiring with four others to vandalize a transformer and stealing. The commission also directed that the officer should be prosecuted.

“The two other dismissed officers are a deputy superintendent of police and an assistant superintendent of police. The DSP was said to have led a team that intercepted three Mercedes Benz trucks conveying about 300,000 live cartridges believed to have been smuggled across the border from Benin Republic into Nigeria. The team was said to have impounded the trucks at base for three days but made no entries nor a situation report of the arrest relayed. The DSP rather raised a fake letter purporting to escort the vehicles and suspects to Federal SARS Lagos with the dubious intention of ensuring their unlawful release. Luck, however, ran out of the team when they were intercepted at a military checkpoint where soldiers on duty insisted on verifying the contents of the trucks. The DSP and his team were said to have abandoned the trucks and fled.

“The ASP was dismissed for misappropriation, action prejudicial to the security of the state, sabotage, dishonesty and act unbecoming of a public officer.”

The commission also treated several appeals, petitions and promotions.