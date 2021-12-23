By Christopher Oji

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to the next rank of Deputy Inspectors-General (DIG).

It also approved the promotion of six Commissioners of Police to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIG) and 17 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) to Commissioners of Police (CP).

The Commission also approved the promotion of 24 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP); 49 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP) to the rank of Assistant Commissioners (AC).

It also endorsed the elevation of 74 Superintendents of Police (SP) to Chief Superintendents (CS) and 866 Deputy Superintendents (DS) of Police to Superintendents.

Among those promoted to CPs are husband and wife, Mr Kehinde Patrick Longe and Mrs Yetunde Longe, who were DCPs; Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector- General of Police (AIG), while former AIG in charge of Zone 2, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, is now a Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police.

Former Lagos state police spokesman, Mr Bode Ojajuni, was also elevated from ACP to DCP.

Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement, said: “The Commission took these decisions at its 13th Plenary Meeting, which held in Abuja, on Monday, December 20, and Tuesday, December 21, 2021, before it adjourned to January 2022, to continue with further deliberations.

“It, also, during the meeting, approved the confirmation of 7,166 ASP11 to ASP1 and considered 24 promotion appeals relating to adjustment in promotion dates, seniority etc.

“The two AIG’s promoted to DIGs are AIG Zaki M. Ahmed and AIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo. While AIG Zaki was promoted to cover the vacant duty post that was created as a result of the retirement of DIG Tijjani Baba, who retired on October 6, 2021, AIG Kokumo will be filling the gap left by DIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo, who retired on November 21, 2021.

“Commissioners of Police Buba Sanusi, CP, Katsina State; Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, CP Anti Fraud, Force Headquarters Abuja; Bello Sani Dalijan, CP INEC; Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya, CP Yobe State; Akingbola Olatunji, CP Benue State and Hakeem Odumosun, CP Lagos State, whose appeal for adjustment of promotion date was approved, were promoted AIGs of Police.