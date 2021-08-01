By Christopher Oji

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has declared that it has no position on the allegations against DCP Abba Kyari for now.

According to Austin Adogame, the PSC commissioner in charge of media, this is because no formal report is before the commission on the officer.

“All we presently hear are mere allegations from media outlets. No constitutional body works with such. A formal report must come to the commission from somewhere or someone.

“Besides, we heard that a United States court either indicted or ordered his arrest. It sounds strange to me that a US court could order the arrest of a non citizen, a Nigerian citizen resident in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a sovereign nation with its laws and justice systems. We surely must be guided by our own attorney general.”

He added that the body is “guided by our own courts, internal investigations and to trust our justice system.

“I’m not aware of any petition against the said officer before the Police Service Commission.

«If the IGP has one, we believe that he will do justice to it and forward to us for necessary action at the appropriate stage,» he said.

