Ofor, 70, who was the Commissioner representing the South East and the Organized Private Sector, died on June, 3, in Enugu, after a brief illness.PSC, Chairman Musilu Smith, while commiserating with the family of the deceased, prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear their loss.Smith in a statement signed by the head of press and information Ikechukwu Ani, said said the Commission will miss his robust contributions during Meetings and his far reaching efforts to move the Commission and the Nigeria Police forward.He said “Dr. Jombo-ofor was sworn into office as a Member of the Musiliu Smith led present Commission inaugurated by Mr. President on the 25th of July 2018. He was, until his death, the Chairman of the Commission’s Standing Committee on Strategy Development and Member of several other Standing Committees of the Commission.

“A Medical Doctor by profession, the late Dr. Jombo-ofor, hails from Arochukwu, in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

He was former President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture from 1997 to 2001; Chairman Advisory Council of the Institute of Entrepreneurial Studies, Enugu State University of Science and Technology. Until his death, he was the Chairman Board of Trustees, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture”