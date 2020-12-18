From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has announced the promotion of four Assistant Inspectors General of Police(AIG), to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police and 13 Commissioners to Assistant Inspectors General of Police(AIG).

The commission also announced the promotion of 23 Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners of Police and 29 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners of Police.

PSC head of press and public relations, Ikechukwu Ani who made this known in a statement, listed the newly promoted DIGs to include Usman Alkali Baba, Dan Mallam Mohammed, David Oyebanji Folawiyo and Joseph Egbunike.

The statement reads: “The Police Service Commission today, Friday December 18th, 2020, rose from its 10th Plenary Meeting with the promotion of four Assistant Inspectors General of Police and one Commissioner to the substantive rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police. The new DIGs are expected to represent their geo-political zones in the police management team.

“The new DIGs are AIG Usman Alkali Baba, currently acting DIG Administration; AIG. Dan Mallam Mohammed, AIG in charge of Zone 13, Ukpo, Anambra State; AIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo, AIG in charge of Zone 17, Akure and Joseph Egbunike, CP, Budget.

“The 13 newly promoted AIGs are: CP Augunbiade Lasore, CP Kebbi State; CP Uche Anozie, retired; CP. Kenneth Ebrimson, also retired; Undie J. Adie, CP. Osun State and Olugbenga Adeyanju, CP. Adamawa State. Others are; Johnson B. Kokumo presently CP Edo State; Ajani O. Babatunde, Commandant Police College, Ikeja, CP. Olukolu Tairu Shina, retired; CP. Awunah N. Donald, former Force Public Relations Officer and currently Commandant Police Staff College Jos; Hafiz Inuwa, CP. Delta State; Garba Baba Umar, CP Interpol; Omololu Bishi, CP. Armament; and Isaac O. Akinmoyede, presently CP Imo State.

“Twenty three Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to the next rank of Commissioners of Police are; Godwin Akor Job; Abimbola Adebola Shokoya, Christopher Owolabi; Olubunmi Osoka; Attahiru Isa, retired; Yekini Adio Ayoku, and Olufu Tony Adejoh. Others promoted to Commissioners of Police are Ari Mohammed Ali; Mamman Sanda Umar; Aliyu Adamu and Haladu Musa Ros-Amson among others.

Some of the 29 ACPs promoted to DCPs are; Emmanuel Ola Toluse; Simeon Udofia Akpanudom; Osagie John Agans-Irabo, Area Commander Aguata; Anambra State; Adedamola Ayilara, Commander PMF 2, Lagos; Michael Okoh; Area Commander Ajaokuta; Hycenth Azuka Edozie; ACP Ops FIIB FHQ, Abuja and Betty Enekpen Otimenyin, former Area Commander, Eleme, Rivers State and currently, Area Commander, Mbaitoli, Imo State.