By Christopher Oji

Ten-year-old son of William Alo, a permanent secretary and Secretary to the Police Service Commission, Master Mathew Akachukwu Oko Alo, who died in a domestic accident in their Abakaliki residence in Ebonyi State, was buried in Okpokuegbe in Ekwetekwe/Ogbuinyagu autonomous community, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

PSC Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector-General of Police, said the death and manner it came was devastating and had left a very big vacuum in the family and prayed God to grant the entire Alo family the fortitude to bear the loss.

According to Head, Press and Public Relations Police Service Commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the bereaved father, Chief Alo said he still could not come to terms with the reality of his tender son’s death. Mr. Alo was quoted as lamenting: “You have become so attached to me that it will take many years to adjust to the reality of your permanent absence.”