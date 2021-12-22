Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to the next rank of Deputy Inspectors-General. The commission also approved the promotion of six Commissioners of Police to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and promoted 17 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the ranks of Commissioners of Police.

PSC head of Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.

The statement reads; “The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to the next rank of Deputy Inspectors-General; it also approved the promotion of six Commissioners of Police to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and the elevation of seventeen Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners of Police.

The Commission also approved the promotion of twenty four Assistant Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police; forty nine Chief Superintendents of Police to the rank of Assistant Commissioners. It also endorsed the elevation of seventy four Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents and eight hundred and sixty six Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents.

The Commission took these decisions at its 13th Plenary Meeting which held in Abuja on Monday, December 20th and Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 before it adjourned to January 2022 to continue with further deliberations.

It also during the meeting approved the confirmation of 7,166 ASP11 to ASP1 and considered 24 promotion appeals relating to adjustment in promotion dates, seniority etc.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The two AIG’s promoted to DIGs are AIG Zaki M. Ahmed and AIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo. While AIG Zaki was promoted to cover the vacant duty post that was created as a result of the retirement of DIG Tijjani Baba who retired on October 6th, 2021, AIG Kokumo will be filling the gap left by DIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo who retired on 21st November 2021.

Commissioners of Police Buba Sanusi, CP, Katsina State;, Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, CP Anti Fraud, Force Headquarters Abuja; Bello Sani Dalijan, CP INEC; Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya, CP Yobe State; Akingbola Olatunji, CP Benue State and Hakeem Odumosun, CP Lagos State whose appeal for adjustment of promotion date was approved were promoted Assistant Inspector’s General of Police.

The 17 Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to Commissioners of Police after an interactive session with the Commission are; Josephine Nneka Anyasinti; Rhoda Adetutu Olofu, Godwin Aghaulor; Effiom Emmanuel DCA, Zone 5 Benin City; Stanley Kanayo chukwu Ude; Charles Ifeatu Mozie; Tajudeen Olakunle Bakare; Longe Kehinde Patrick; Samuel Olukayode Emmanuel; Faleye Olaleye; Yetunde Longe; Haruna Gabriel Garba; Tajudeen Akinwale Abass; Rex Dundun; Ambrose Sunny Onah, DC A&F Kwara State; Durosinmi A. Olatoye and Ndu Innocent Anene.

The 24 promoted Deputy Commissioners of Police include; Hope Urunwa Okafor; Ajo Geofrey Orue; Olufunke Adeayo Ogunbode; Stephen Olubunmi Ogedengbe, ACP SWAT, FCID Annex Lagos; Yabode Oluwatoyin Agbminoja; Ojo Adekimi; Adebowale Lawal;; Yemi John Oyeniyi; Obasi Mary Okereke; Moses Ashu Ottah; Felix Akineme NNebue; Sunday Adeolu Oke; Gazali Alade Abdul-S; Salam; Fidelis Ndubuisi Ogarebe, former CSO to Enugu State Governor and AC State CID, Enugu State Command; Alamu Muyideen Obe; Olubode Ojajuni; Sheikh Mohammed Danko AC SEB, FCIID, Lagos; Simon Asamber Lough; Abiola Reuben Olutunde; Charles Ezekwesiri Dike; Victor Avwerosuo Erivwode; Nnanna Oji Ama; Michael Adegoroye Falade and Yakubu Useni Dankaro.