Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission(PSC), has announced the promotion of four Assistant Inspectors General of Police(AIG), to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police and thirteen Commissioners to ssistant Inspectors General of Police(AIG).

The commission also announced the promotion of 23 Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners of Police and 29 assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners of police.

PSC head of press and public relations Ani who made this known in a statement, listed the newly promoted DIGs to include Usman Alkali Baba, Dan Mallam Mohammed, David Oyebanji Folawiyo and Joseph Egbunike.

Ani statement reads; “The Police Service Commission today, Friday December 18th, 2020, rose from its 10th Plenary Meeting with the promotion of four Assistant Inspectors General of Police and one Commissioner to the substantive rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police. The new DIGs are expected to represent their geo-political zones in the Police Management Team.

The new DIGs are AIG Usman Alkali Baba, currently acting DIG Administration; AIG. Dan Mallam Mohammed, AIG in charge of Zone 13 Ukpo, Anambra State; AIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo, AIG in charge of Zone 17, Akure and CP. Joseph Egbunike, CP, Budget.

The 13 newly promoted AIG’s ; are CP Augunbiade Lasore, CP Kebbi State; CP Uche Anozie, retired, CP. Kenneth Ebrimson, also retired, CP. Undie J. Adie, CP. Osun State and CP. Olugbenga Adeyanju, CP. Adamawa State.

Others are, CP. Johnson B. Kokumo presently CP Edo State; CP. Ajani O. Babatunde, Commandant Police College, Ikeja, CP. Olukolu Tairu Shina, retired; CP. Awunah N. Donald, former Force Public Relations Officer and currently Commandant Police Staff College Jos; CP. Hafiz Inuwa, CP. Delta State; CP Garba Baba Umar, CP Interpol; CP Omololu Bishi, CP. Armament; and CP Isaac O. Akinmoyede, presently CP Imo State.

Twenty three Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to the next rank of Commissioners of Police; are; DCP Godwin Akor Job, retired erstwhile DCP, Administration Abia State Command; Abimbola Adebola Shokoya, DCP OPS, Kwara; DCP Christopher Owolabi, DCP Administration, Bauchi; Olubunmi Osoka, DCP, OPS, Benue; Attahiru Isa, retired; DCP Yekini Adio Ayoku, DCP Administration, Zone 6, Calaba and Olufu Tony Adejoh; DCP Ops, Ebonyi.

Others promoted to Commissioners of Police are DCP Ari Mohammed Ali, DCP Ops, Lagos, Mamman Sanda Umar; Aliyu Adamu and Haladu Musa Ros-Amson among others.

Some of the 29 ACPs promoted to DCPs are, Emmanuel Ola Toluse; Simeon Udofia Akpanudom; Osagie John Agans-Irabo, Area Commander Aguata; Anambra State; Adedamola Ayilara, Commander PMF 2, Lagos; Michael Okoh; Area Commander Ajaokuta; Hycenth Azuka Edozie; ACP Ops FIIB FHQ, Abuja and Betty Enekpen Otimenyin, former Area Commander, Eleme, Rivers State and currently, Area Commander, Mbaitoli, Imo State.

CSP Olusegun Akanbi; CSP Stanley Egbo; CSP Doughye Blessing; CSP Timoty Olaolu; CSP Emmanuel Anene Ogbuanya, DPO, B Division, Awka; CSP LInus Ogbodo; and CSP Samuel Awopetu, 2i/c MOPOL 16, Abeokuta, Ogun State were some of the 91 CSPs promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

The Commission also promoted 599 Superintendents of Police to the next rank of Chief Superintendents of Police. They include; Etim Okon Inyang, FCT Command, SP. Glory Udoka, O/C Gender Unit, State CID, Enugu; SP Celestina Tochukwu Amadi Kalu, former PPRO, Delta State and currently DPO Ogudu, Lagos State.

The Commission also promoted twenty one Officers who lost their lives during the EndSARS violent protests across the country and another 121`Officers injured during the same crisis.

Commission Chairman, Musiliu Smith y txiìpresided over the Plenary Meeting and enjoined the beneficiaries to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland. He promised that the Commission will continue to ensure that promotion of deserving Police Officers will be prompt and merit driven. He also prayed for the souls of the gallant Police heroes who lost their lives while asking God to condole all families concerned.