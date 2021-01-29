From Molly kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission(PSC) has announced the promotion of 20,356 senior police officers to new ranks. Among them nine Assistant Inspectors General of Police(AIG), nine Commissioners of Police, three Assistant Commissioners of Police, 1,577, and 2,293, Deputy Superintendents of Police.

PSC head of press and public relations, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement listed the new Assistant Inspectors General to include Aminu Saleh Pai, Dasuki Danbappa Galadanchi, Okon Etim Ene, Abang B. John, Joseph Gobum Mukan, Aji Ali Janga, Mukaddas Mohammed Garba, Habu Sani Ahmadu, Imohimi D. Edgal.Some of the DSPs promoted to SPs are Ani Gospel Obichi, Rabe Lawal, Ibrahim Abubakar, Mbachi Raluchukwu, Anjuguri Jesse Manza, Maduka Benedeth and Obi-Ejoh Nnamdi Patrick

“The promotion is one of the decisions of the 11th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held in Abuja on Wednesday, January 25th, 2021 and presided over by its Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.Chairman of the Commission, Smith, called on the newly promoted Officers to see their new positions as a call to more commitment to the duty. He noted that the Commission will continue to ensure that promotions are regular and based on the relevant rules and regulations.”