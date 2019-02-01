By Christopher Oji

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 18 commissioners of police (CPs) to the next rank of Assistant Inspector- General of Police (AIG), and 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of CP.

Former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Larmode, who was initially recommended for DIG post by his close friend, the new IGP, Adamu Muhammed, was dropped by the PSC on the grounds that he was a junior commissioner of police.

Larmode, however, made the list of new AIGs.

According to spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, this was part of the decisions of the fourth plenary meeting of the PSC held in Abuja on January 28 and 29, 2019, presided over by its chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired IGP.

The new AIGs are: Maurice A. Yusuf; Ibrahim A. Lamorde; Murtala Usman Mani; Wilson A. Inalegwu, former CP of the FCT; Dibal Paul Yakadi; Haruna Huzi, Mshelia; Mohammad A. Mustafa; Hyelashinda Kimo Musa, former CP, FCT, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom commands; Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, a former Oyo State Command CP; Olusola Kamar Subair; Basen Dapiya Gwana; David Oyebanji Folawiyo; Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim; Nkpa N. Inakwu; Chris Okey Ezike, until now CP, Abia State; Moses Ambakina Jitoboh; D.M. Obembe; and Wilson O. Akhiwu.

The new CPs are Uche J. Anozia; Nwamhi Felix Yame; Mohammed Abdulmumini Gimba; Musa Adze; Philip Sule Maku; Umaru Haruna Miringa; Usman Sule Gomna; Adamu Usman; Daniel Sokari-Pedro; Ahmed Mohammed Azare; Adamu Saleh Jajeri; Maigana Alahi Sani; Audu Adamu Madaki; and Dajuma Mohammed Lawal.

Others are Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje; John Ogbonnaya Amadi; Ede Ayuba Ekpeji; Mohammed Bagega; Bello Makwashi; Buba Sanusi; Suleiman Balarabe; Rabiu Ladodo; Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed; Yunusa Edwin Ogwuche; Cyril I. Okoro; Awosola Awotunde; Ayodele Andrew Olatunji; Garuba Danjuma; Bello Sani Dalijan; Imaikop Asuquo Okpongkpong; and Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya.

The remaining are Jerome E. Bentem; Idris Nagoyo; Ibrahim A. Gora; and Edna Obiageri Ugbebor.

“The chairman of the commission, Alhaji Smith, said the nation is looking up to these newly promoted senior police officers to bring their wealth of experience to bear on the myriad of security problems facing our country especially now that we are counting down to the 2019 general election.”

. He said they should reciprocate government’s good intentions by rededicating themselves to the service of their fatherland’ Ani said.