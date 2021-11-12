By Christopher Oji

The Police Service Commission (PSC) said he has received the report of the aptitude tests conducted for applicants into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to Head, Press and Public Relations,Mr. Ikechukwu Ani:” The result of the tests held in the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th November 2021 was submitted to the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, William Alo, by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Training, DIG Danmallam Muhammed, who led a Police delegation to a joint meeting with the Commission.

“The meeting which reviewed the on-going completion of the 2020 recruitment exercise rose with a decision to commence medical screening of successful and shortlisted applicants on Monday, November 22, in the 17th Zonal headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Successful/shortlisted applicants are expected to be contacted immediately and directed on when to come for the screening”.

A total of 74,058 applicants sat for the aptitude tests in the 36 states and the federal capital territory, Abuja. This comprises 62,588 male applicants and 11, 470 females