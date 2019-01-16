Molly Kilete

The Police Service Commission (PSC), said it had received a total of 315,032 applications for recruitment as constables into the Nigeria Police Force at the close of its recruitment portal on Friday, January 11.

Head of press and public relations, Ikechukwu Ani, who made this known in a statement in Abuja, said the commission would commence the online short-listing of qualified applicants based on its advertised requirements.

Ani in the statement said: “The Police Service Commission received 315,032 applications for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force as constables at the close of its recruitment portal on Friday, January 11, 2019. The commission will commence the next step of short listing of qualified applicants based on its advertised requirements and successful ones will be invited for physical and document screening.

“The shortlisting will be carried out online.

The applicants are required to possess a 0’Level certificate or its equivalent with at least five credits including Mathematics and English language in not more than two sittings. Applicants must be Nigerian citizens, not less than 18 years of age or more than 25 years of age.

“They must also be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence.

Niger State still kept its first position on the number of applications received with 18,549 applicants followed by Kaduna with 17,936, Kano, 17,483 and Katsina, 17,354.

Lagos State dropped to the last position with 1,895 applications while Bayelsa State, previously at the rear, is now second to the last with 2,035 applications. Anambra State is with 2,204, Ebonyi State, with 2,496 while Abia State recorded 2,976 applications.

At the close of the recruitment portal, 271,068 males applied while only 43,785 female applications were received.

“The Commission recently got the approval of the Federal government to recruit 10,000 Nigerians into the force as constables for the year, 2019.

The Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police, expressed delight at the successful conclusion of the first leg of the recruitment exercise, adding that the commission is committed to a transparent, hitch-free and merit-driven exercise that would ensure the recruitment of the best for the Nigeria Police Force.”