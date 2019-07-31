Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) said it has shortlisted 80,724, candidates for screening into the Constable cadre in the Nigeria Police Force.

PSC Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, who made this known in a statement, said the shortlisted candidates are expected to sit for an aptitude test to be conducted in all the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ani, in a statement, said: “The shortlisted candidates have been scheduled to sit for an aptitude test on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT. The Commission was mandated by Mr. President to recruit 10,000 Nigerians into the NPF in 2019.

“Two hundred and ten thousand, one hundred and fifty (210,150) applicants had earlier been shortlisted for the screening exercise from the applications received online by the Commission. At the close of the Commission’s recruitment portal on January 11, 2019, 315,032 applications were received.

“The Commission is currently sending SMS to the telephones of the shortlisted candidates, inviting them for the aptitude test which is scheduled to start by 8am. Candidates can also check the comprehensive list from the Commission’s website.

“They can also visit the State Command Headquarters in their states where the comprehensive list will be pasted.

“The candidates are warned to avoid any form of examination malpractice as culprits will be apprehended and punished accordingly.”