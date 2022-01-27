Molly kilete, Abuja

Workers of the Police Service Commission(PSC), in Abuja, have protested the alleged hijack of the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 constables by the police force headquarters.

The workers who shut down the commissions headquarters in Abuja, are also protesting over the lack of staff promotion and training by the management and declared a three day warning strike, beginning Thursday.

They accused the chairman of the commission, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police, of handing over the constitutional mandate of the commission to the police force headquarters.

The workers in their hundreds took the senior officials by surprise as they forced the Permanent Secretary, William Alo, directors and other senior staffs out of their offices during the protest.

At the time of filing this report, the workers were still at the commissions headquarters where they have barricaded all the entrance leading to the office and preventing anyone from gaining access.