The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it is working on having a befitting electronic data of police personnel across the country for easy planning and management.

Alhaji Musliu Smith, the Chairman of PSC made the call in Abuja during the launch of the PSC Strategic Plan 2019-2023.

He said the data would be designed to give information on the number of officers in the country, their years of birth, enlistment, rank, retirement date, educational qualification and courses attended.

According to him, these information will make planning and management of the force easier.

“We also note the constant complaints from the public and tension generated by allegation of human right abuses by the police.

“We desire partnership towards strengthening our complaints and investigation mechanism to promptly resolve these complaints,’’ he said.

He said the powers of the commission to develop and implement policies were critical towards effective and efficient policing of the country.

Smith said the vision of PSC was to give Nigerians a police force that would be accountable, had respect for human rights as well as meet international standards.

”In working toward this lofty ideal, we are aware that this will only be possible through a well articulated plan of action that will stream towards strategic objectives.”

He said the commission had in Nov. 2018 held a retreat to brainstorm on the road map towards delivering the type of police envisioned for Nigerians.

Smith said the final draft of the action plan was drawn from a validation meeting of stakeholders held in February.

He said that the validation meeting was to ensure that the document was a reflection of the issues discussed at the retreat.

“Our actions as a commission have shown our faith with the action plan through merit based promotions, prompt disposal of disciplinary matters, monitoring of police conduct during elections and insistence on training and retraining.

“We can do more; and this strategic plan is definitely our road map to excellent service delivery in no distant future,’’ he added. (NAN)