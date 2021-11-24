From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said it will commence recruitment of another 10,000 Nigerians in to the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force after the conclusion of the 2020 suspended exercise, which is on-going.

Chairman,PSC,Musiliu Smith made this known in a press conference, held in Abuja,on Wednesday.

Smith stated that advertisement for the application will be out by December in various national media and the commission will ensure that complaints in respect to any stage were attended to.

He reinstated the commission’s commitment to ensuring that the recruitment exercises are transparent, merit based and in compliance with the Federal Character

” The commission will immediately after the conclusion of the 2020 suspended exercise proceed with the recruitment of another 10,000 Nigerians for 2021. The advertisement for applications is expected to be out this December.

” I also want to use this opportunity to commend the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force led by Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba,for the new found progressive working relationship with the commission. This has enabled us to iron out grey areas that hitherto appeared contentious in the past, he said.

Smith further, appreciated the National Assembly for the support in approving releases of required funds for the recruitment exercises.