Molly Kilete

The Police Service Commission(PSC), said it would meet this week to take a final decision over the recruitment of 10,000, Constables into the Nigerian police force.

It has therefore called on Applicants not to panic or be agitated as the exercise is under control and in progress.

PSC head of press and public relations Ikechukwu Ani, who made this known said “The Police Service Commission will meet this week to take a decision on the recruitment of 10,000 Nigerians into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force which is currently at it’s final stages and which was put on hold on Friday, August 30th, 2019 by the Commission.

“The Commission wishes to assure applicants that the exercise will be concluded soon and the names of successful candidates released.

“Dates for medical screening for successful candidates from the aptitude test held on August 3rd, 2019 will be announced after the meeting.

“The Commission will continue to carry the Nigeria Police Force and other stakeholders in the Police Sector along in this very important Presidential assignment and will ensure that the exercise remains merit driven, transparent and according to the laws and rules and regulations guiding the Public Service.

“Applicants are advised not to panic or be agitated as the exercise is under control and in progress.

The Commission wishes to State that the recruitment exercise is on course and has not been abandoned.”