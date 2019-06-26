Molly Kilete

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said it has shortlisted 210,150 applicants for screening and recruitment into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force beginning on Monday, July 1, to July 28, 2019.

Head of Press and Public Relations IKechukwu Ani, said the screening would take place in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

Ani, in a statement, said: “The screening of shortlisted applicants for recruitment into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force, by the Police Service Commission, will hold from Monday, July 1, to July 28, 2019 in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The commission has the approval of Mr. President to recruit 10,000 Nigerians into the Nigeria Police Force.

“Two hundred and ten thousand, one hundred and fifty, (210,150) successful applicants have been shortlisted for the screening exercise and letters of invitation stating venue, date and requirements for the screening, sent to the email addresses of the applicants at the time of submitting their applications. Applicants can also check for their names in the commission’s recruitment portal, www.psc.org.ng. The commission received 315,032 applications at the close of its recruitment portal on Friday, January, 11, 2019.

“Niger State has the highest number of applicants – 12,247 shortlisted for screening while Lagos State has the least with, 1,305. Kano State has the second highest applicants with, 11,717, Katsina State, third with 11,651; Benue State, fourth, with 10, 567; Adamawa State, fifth, with 10,361 and Bauchi, State, sixth, with 10,232 applicants.

Bayelsa State with 1,414 shortlisted for the screening exercise is second from the rear after Lagos State. Anambra State is third with 1,415, Ebonyi State fourth with 1,679, and Abia State fifth with 1,880 applicants.

“Out of the 210,150 applicants shortlisted for screening, 182,926 are males while 27,224 others are females.

Chairman of the commission, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police, charged the candidates to be of good behaviour throughout the period of the screening. He warned that anybody who has nothing to do with the exercise should steer clear of the venues as loiters would be arrested and prosecuted.

“He advised the candidates not to attempt cheating or compromise the staff of the commission as anyone caught involving himself in any criminal act will be handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution.

“The chairman further warned staff of the commission and police officers involved in the exercise to work diligently, firmly and above board throughout the duration.

He noted that the commission is committed to a transparent, hitch-free and merit-driven exercise that would ensure the recruitment of the best for the Nigeria Police Force.”