The Police Service Commission (PSP) has called on police leadership to immediately, commence investigation into the shooting and killing of a Lagos lawyer, Mrs Bolanle Raheem by a police officer.

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ani described the incident as irresponsible and savage, and urged the Force Management to report the outcome of the investigation to the commission for consideration and further disciplinary action.

He called on the Nigeria police to put in place, a formidable programme for further training of its men in weapon handling. The PSC spokesman said cases of unprovoked shooting and killing of innocent Nigerians was becoming worrisome. He said the Police, by its creation and constitutional mandate was expected to protect and save lives and not to shot and kill innocent Nigerians.

“The acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi on behalf of the management and staff commiserate with the family of the deceased,” he said.