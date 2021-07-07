The Post-graduate School of Credit and Financial Management has said that it is important for societies to produce quality graduates that can meet the expectations of their employers.

The President/Chief Executive Officer, PSCFM, Prof Chris Onalo, said this in a statement on ‘The Gathering of University Graduates’ which took place virtually in June.

The gathering comprised those who graduated with Bachelors and Masters degree from universities regardless of their course of studies.

The idea of the gathering was to make the attendees realise the need for them (all university graduates in not only Nigeria, but Africa as a whole) to position themselves for global relevance, become global citizens and global competent, and get interconnected for employability in the global job markets.

Onalo, who was the speaker at the gathering and coverner of the event, explained to the graduates the opportunities that many countries coming together to form a global village has thrown up in favour of today’s university graduates in every country.

The renowned professor of credit management spoke on how global employers in response to COVID-19 regime had adopted the work from home policy as new way of life, such as how one can be an employee of a company in the UK without having to move over to the UK, for example.

This, he noted, was subject to the globally bestselling specialist postgraduate certification that the graduate must have gained.

The weakness of university which gave rise to poor rating of the graduates were extensively identified and befitting solutions were proffered during the event.

