Italian transfer market expert, Paolo Bargiggi claims French champion, Paris Saint Germain is interested in taking Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen off the hands of Italian giants AS Napoli.

PSG is currently deep in negotiations with Napoli as the two clubs look to trash out a deal that will see goalkeeper Keylor Navas head to Naples and midfielder Fabian Ruiz become a PSG player.

But according to Bargiggi (via Solo Parisiens), Ruiz is not the only Napoli star that has caught the attention of PSG, with the Ligue 1 kings also eyeing Osimhen.

PSG’s transfer director Luis Campos and club manager Christophe Galtier are big fans of Osimhen, having worked with the Super Eagles striker in Lille.

Campos brought Osimhen to France from Sporting Charleroi, and it was under the guidance of Galtier that the Nigerian ace netted 15 goals in 32 games for LOSC in his solitary season in France.

The two men oversaw Osimhen’s multimillion-euro departure to Napoli in 2020. And they appear convinced they could lure the 23-year-old back to familiar French surroundings.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford reportedly remains PSG’s primary target this summer. However, Campos and Galtier are keen on striking a deal with Napoli to give them an edge over other suitors for the transfer of Osimhen next year.

Osimhen, though, has not been affected one bit by the seemingly daily rumours linking him with a move away from Naples.

The Super Eagles ace appears determined to improve on the 14 Serie A goals he scored in 27 games last season.

The 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner has kicked off the 2022-23 campaign in remarkable fashion.

Osimhen scored one and assisted another to power Napoli to a convincing 5-2 win at Verona in their first league game of the season on Monday.