PSG chiefs have offered a new contract to Lionel Messi.

The Argentina captain’s deal expires at the end of the season.

Barcelona financial chief Eduard Romeu has confirmed they will attempt to sign Messi should he come off contract in June.

El Larguero reports PSG have acted and are tabling a new 12 month deal to the midfielder.

The terms involved will be worth his current €30m-a-year arrangement.