French Ligue 1 moneybags Paris Saint-Germain are the latest club linked with a move for Victor Osimhen next summer.

French sports newspaper Le 10 Sport is reporting that Osimhen has a good chance of making a return to the Ligue 1 in the offseason, with the striker on the radar of PSG.

The Parisians are well-stocked in attack with the likes of 2022 World Cup winner Lionel Messi, Brazil superstar Neymar and France sensation Kylian Mbappe, but are planning to recruit Osimhen for next season.

Italian journalists Paolo Bargiggia and Luca Cerchione have confirmed the news, claiming that a deal could be in the offing.

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli was recently in France and spoke with PSG Football Advisor Luís Campos about Osimhen, Fabian Ruiz and Navas.

Campos and PSG manager Christophe Galtier could be targeting a reunion with Osimhen, with whom they worked together at Lille.

Campos scouted the 2015 U17 World Cup Golden Boot winner for four years before eventually signing him for Lille in the summer of 2019.

Osimhen made 38 appearances with Galtier in the Lille dugout and found the net on eighteen occasions while registering seven assists.

Napoli have set a price tag in the region of 100 million euros on the 24-year-old, who is under contract until June 30, 2025.