PSG star Neymar has been linked with both Real Madrid and Barcelona this summer, with the 27-ytear-old determined to secure a move away from the Parc des Princes.

The Brazil international is unhappy living in Paris and also feels the standard of football in Ligue 1 to be too low for a player of his ability.

Neymar has spent the summer sulking and PSG are determined to get him off the books. Ideally, though, Real Madrid would be the player’s next destination with relations between the Ligue 1 giants and Barcelona strained ever since the Samba star moved to the Parc des Princes in 2017.

And Mundo Deportivo say PSG have already rejected a stunning offer from Real for Neymar this summer.

It is claimed that, a month ago, they enquired about a deal that would see Gareth Bale head in the opposite direction.