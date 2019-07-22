Paris Saint Germain will make 20-year-old Kylian Mbappe their highest-paid player in the wake of Neymar’s expected return to Barcelona, according to El Pais via Sport.

While the Brazilian nears the exit door, PSG are keen to seal a new five-year deal for Mbappe in the wake of interest from Manchester City.

By removing Neymar’s wages of around €30million (£27m) a year off their bill, PSG could then offer Mbappe a new deal worth €50m (£45m) a season, up from the €18m (£16m) he currently earns.

Those figures would also move Mbappe up to second in the ranks of best-paid world footballers.

The young Frenchman has emerged as a key player for PSG since initially moving on loan from Monaco in 2017, scoring 21 goals in 44 games before making the move permanent for €160m (£144m) last summer.

Helping France to lift the World Cup and finishing this season with 39 goals in 43 games has seen Mbappe’s stock rise further and encourage interest from Europe’s biggest clubs.