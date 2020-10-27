Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Kylian Mbappe could leave the club next summer if the French champions win the Champions League, claims club ambassador Youri Djorkaeff. Liverpool and Real Madrid are both said to be watching the French megastar.

Mbappe has been linked with a potential move away from the Parc des Princes next summer.

Having spent three years at PSG, he has emerged as one of the best players in the world and cemented his place as a global icon.

Having cost the French giants an eye-watering £166million as an 18-year-old from Monaco, he has gone on to help them to three straight Ligue 1 titles.

Now, however, having accomplished almost all he can at the club, he has reportedly told them he wants a new challenge.

Mbappe has apparently told the club that he wants to be sold in 2021, despite his contract running until 2022.

PSG will likely be able to demand a world-record fee in order to let the 21-year-old leave, considering his sky-high potential as a player.

For that reason, there will likely be only a couple of teams interested, with Liverpool and Madrid believed to be leading the way.

Speculation suggested that the Premier League champions have been watching him for some time, with Mbappe speaking of his admiration for the club on numerous occasions.

But Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is believed to be desperate to sign him, and Los Blancos’ decision to avoid spending any money this summer suggests they are gearing up for a big money bid next year.

And Djorkaeff believes Mbappe could well leave the club next summer – if PSG win the Champions League.

PSG were defeated in last season’s final by Bayern Munich, but the club icon thinks they could go one better this time around.

Djorkaeff said to Parisfans, via The Mirror: “I think that Mbappe will always have the right opportunity.