Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An NGO, Possibility Specialist Foundation (PSL), has empowered no fewer than 50 youths with the donation of N5 million to them.

The foundation said the resolve to donate the money to the selected youths was aimed at developing entrepreneurship and vocational businesses.

The Leadman of the foundation, Abraham Egona, said that the youth empowerment would be in batches, adding that the gesture was in line with the organisation’s deep commitment to supporting the youths who take interest in entrepreneurship.

Abraham disclosed that the foundation is devoted to teaching and empowering the less privileged with the intention to make people wealthy.

According to him, ‘PSL has affected the lives of thousands of Nigerians who will speak boldly for the foundation at any time; we have been tested, proven and found worthy to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians through centralising of efforts together to achieve a common goal, particularly financial success and freedom’.’

Abraham maintained that the vision and mission of PSL are anchored on correcting all ills and distrust that are rampant in society.

‘If we could start the empowerment with youths in our area, they would get busy with productive ventures, they will no longer be idle hands that serve as devil’s workshop, we shall also be able to comfortably move freely in our respective areas without any form of molestation,’ he stated.

He revealed that PSL remains an empowerment foundation with strategic ideologies to make all those who partner with it achieve financial prosperity

‘PSL is founded on the proven track record of integrity, transparency and high level of financial intelligence and it is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) while its activities are also scrutinised by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC),’ he added.