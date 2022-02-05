By Bolaji Okunola

Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has called on governments at all levels and other stakeholders to invest in and support manufacturers of local medicines in order to tackle diseases in the country.

This was stated at a briefing held yesterday at Pharmacy House, Anthony Village, Lagos. The event, which was led by the body’s newly elected president, Prof. Cyril Odianose Usifoh, was centred on a five-point agenda aimed at promoting the country’s health sector.

Osifoh stressed that his vision was based on boosting local capacity for manufacturers of essential medicines, including vaccines and drugs.

His words: “My pact with my colleagues was encapsulated in the five-point agenda which outlined my vision for the society. These include boosting local capacity for manufacturers of essential medicines including vaccines, while ensuring availability of medicines that cannot be manufactured by the local industry for the health system.

“In addition, I’ll ensure significant improvement for alternative sources of funding apart from government sources to faculties of pharmacies, Centre for Drug Development and other related platforms.”

The president also disclosed interest in institutionalizing the PharmD programme and Consultancy Cadre agenda in order to enhance service potential and catalyst, which will enhance hospital operations and academic pharmaceuticals.

He said he would support advocacy advocacy that is capable of fast-tracking the recognition of community pharmacies as primary care centres in accordance with the National Health Act 2014.