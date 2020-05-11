Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Ebonyi State chapter, has joined numerous private and public spirited-persons to support the state government in its fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during the donation of 500 units by 100mls of sanitizers, Chairman of the association, Mrs. Elechi Collete, commended the state government for the manifest pro-activeness demonstrated by Governor David Umahi.

She said the precautionary measures adopted and regulations made so far, especially the border lockdown are the ways to go if the war against the pandemic must be won.

“The COVID-19 menace was sudden and caught all of us unawares, but we must commend the emergency response of Ebonyi State government as well as the Federal Government, which have demonstrated an uncommon resolve to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in our communities through lockdowns at the borders in local government areas in the state.

“Government has also encouraged its citizens to wear face masks which will cover their mouths and noses, compulsory hand washing and use of hand sanitizers to reduce/eliminate spread of the virus. We, at PSN, support these measures put in place by the state government,” she said.

Chairman of the state Anti-coronavirus Sub- Committee on Welfare, Donations and Palliatives, and House of Assembly Speaker, Francis Nwifuru, said the gesture is worthy of emulation by all lovers of Ebonyi State.

He said the state government will not rest on its oars until the battle against coronavirus is won.