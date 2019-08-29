Glory Ife and Chisom Ebih

In other to fill the gap and offer hope for survival victims exposed to the outward effect of menace of drug misuse and drug abuse and poisons, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), has decided to set up a National Drug and Poisons Information, Emergency and Response Centre.

Speaking at the unveiling of its Pharmacy Tower project, in Lagos, president PSN, Sam Ohuabunwa said at 92, the PSN is the oldest professional society or association in the country.

“Several years ago, our past leaders determined that the Society needed its own building and the Lagos State Government graciously granted us a land in the central Business Area of Lagos Island along with some other professional groups.”

He said: “The centre will operate a national workplace( call center) that offers hope of survival to victims exposed to the untoward effects of Drugs, substances of abuse and poisons, through counseling, referral and when necessary, the mobilization of appropriate response team.

“It will be a coordinating centre for providing response and support to distressed individuals or groups arising from substance abuse or poisoning, including rehabilitation and reintegration. It will largely be a Private Support to governmental actions in these areas.”

“What many do not know is that in Nigeria, there is no independent Pharmacovigilance centre in the Country, outside the efforts of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). Many Physicians and other healthcare professionals have no single stop, where they can obtain independent and accurate information on old and particularly new drug moieties.

“This centre will be housed in our planned ultramodern Pharmacy Tower in Central Lagos. Of course the plaza will also provide administrative space for our society and additional commercial opportunity to ensure maintenance and sustainability of the building and the National Drug and Poisons information, Emergency Response and Research centre,” he disclosed.

While assuring Nigerians, Ohuabunwa said: “The Pharmacists are determined to occupy their rightful place in the scheme of things in the health care of our Nation and in the National economy.

“We are primed to offer maximum support to the Health care plans of the governments of Nigeria- Federal and States.”

On his part, the Chairman, Pharmacy Tower Project Committee, Dr John Nwaiwu, said, information is power and knowledge. “A knowledgeable person is an informed person. The centre will be a source of information on drugs and poisons to the community, emergency medical services personnel, healthcare providers and public health agencies.

“The centre, apart from being a magnificent 8-storey edifice will be a pride of Pharmacy and will liaise and share information with manufacturers on any of their product(s) related to any emergency.

“Document all reported drug and poison related incidences. The centre will escalate the imperativeness of documentation by pharmacists in every aspect of practice. Partner with and share relevant information with NAFDAC, Pharmaco-vigilance centre.”

While adding further, he said, “with the centre in operation, it is envisaged that there will be very significant reduction of fatalities arising from exposures to adverse drug reactions, poisons, substances of abuse and even suicide cases since the centre will be able to mobilize all manner of professionals and emergency response team at any time of the day anywhere in Nigeria.”