Bantu Blockchain Foundation has unveiled its first brand influencers at the Bantu Xpansion programme held in Lagos recently.

The Bantu Xpansion initiative, which was first launched in Ghana on January 15, 2022, is an extension of the efforts put together by the Bantu Blockchain Foundation to establish its presence across Africa. In attendance at the event were entertainers and Bantu Blockchain brand ambassadors like PSquare, Yemi Alade, Grace Charis, and Mr. Leo.

Those who also graced the occasion included Ernest Mbenkum (CEO/founder of Bantu Blockchain Foundation), Victor Akoma-Philips (COO/co-founder of Bantu Blockchain Foundation), Ada Irikefe (Senior Advisor to Bantu Blockchain Foundation), Chimezie Chuta (Founder, Blockchain Nigeria User Group), Kosemani Olami (CEO, BotMeCash), Deji Owonubi (CEO of Convexity), Abimbiola Owoeye (Country Lead at Dell Technologies Nigeria), and Anthony Shishler (Investment Director, Sage Grey Finance Limited.

According to Ernest Mbenkum, “This is the beginning of something incredible. My team members believed in the creative ideas and transformative perspectives that I had for a long time. After a period of building and establishing a community in Nigeria, we decided to kickoff our 2022 expansion phase with Ghana. As you can imagine, Ghana was the first country to achieve independence in Africa. When you look at our logo, the Adinkra symbol shaped like an X is a Ghanaian symbol meaning independence. And freedom comes with responsibility. Underneath that symbol is the word ‘Bantu’, which means people of humanity. So, we are empowering humanity.”