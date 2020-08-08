Tosin Ajirire

Showbiz impresario and mentor of the defunct PSquare, Bayo Odusami popularly known as Howie-T, is dead.

According to a family source, Howie-T died Saturday morning after battling with a debilitating stroke for over four years.

Howie-T discovered and nurtured to recognition the music duo, PSquare when he funded and released the group’s maiden album titled, Last Nite on his Timbuk2

record label in 2003.

Before becoming a label owner and show promoter, Howie-T worked as a disc jockey, entertaining fun lovers at ‘Enter the Dragon’, a hotspot located at Western House, Lagos. He also plied his trade at Sunrise Niteclub, Victoria Island, Lagos, Club Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos, and later became the general manager at Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Pyramid Niteclub in Lagos.