The Perceval Security and Safety Agencies (PSSA) and China Security Technology Group (CSTG), recently launched a partnership in Abuja to transform the country’s security face of the countries, with the mission and vision to provide world-class standard security and safety services.

Managing director of PSSA, Prince Abiodun Soyele, said: “The prevailing incidences of crime such as theft, robbery, illicit drug and human trafficking, kidnapping, no doubt has become a serious concern for all peace loving people in this country. Since security should not be seen as government responsibility alone but everybody’s business, the promoters of PSSA being retired expert professionals from the Nigeria Police, military and para-military organisations were moved by the urge to join the campaign to combat crime rate in Nigeria.

“We train quality location, VIP and escort guards in our line of business. Our guards are trained in such a way that they are capable of ensuring that appropriate information that could lead and help to track down criminal elements in their places of assignments and nation and the nation at large are gathered. We synergise with reputable manufacturing companies the scourge of illicit trade menace of counterfeiting and fake products prevalent in our clime.

“We are into aggressive anti-crime campaign and publicity of anti-crime wars. PSSA provides anti-panic button service where by subscribers in distress could reach us with a press of a button on their phones. We in turn reach out to relevant security agencies to salvage them. Our society becomes safer, business friendly and more development shall take place both individually and collectively.

“Today, technology drives development. In fact, coupled with our vision for development, we came to the conclusion of searching for a world-class indisputable slant in hi-tech security driven company. This has same vision and mission with us to partner with in order to move to the next level, which we found in China Security Company.

“The company is capable and during the video exhibition in the course of his launching programme, security is moving to the next level and Nigeria is in the forefront. This partnership has been built on confidence, trust, integrity, respect, honesty, transparency and dedication to this safety of our people, businesses and shall be carried within the ambits of the law of the land.

“To top our game and to be step ahead of criminals in anti-crime campaign, the role of modern day technology cannot be over emphasised. We are striving to develop relevant technical expertise and technology to enhance our crime control capabilities. We are developing location/gps precision app, using panic button and tracking facilities that will tie our customers to our ops control room. We plan to have radio communication systems tied to city and country wide Google maps, for location as well as search and rescue capabilities.”

The CSTG said, it “is committed to build its internationalised security strength with legal compliance by means of establishing cooperation and mutual trust relationship with host countries and integrating with the international securing system and convention.

“CSTG will keep pace to deliver the customers with distinctive service and applicable solution featured by professionalism, localization, precision and customization, boosting the harmonious and win development of the countries along Belt and Road.”